Old Mission Opens New Chicago Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Mission, a global, multi-asset market-making firm, today announced the opening of a new headquarters in downtown Chicago. With more than three times the square footage of its previous office, the move was made to support Old Mission’s continued growth and allow it to further tap into the city’s deep and diverse pool of trading and technology talent.

Old Mission has been headquartered in Chicago since its 2008 launch, and the move into a new 38,000 square foot space at 1 North Dearborn will enable the firm to continue building its growing team of traders, technologists and operational support professionals. The Gold LEED-certified building includes numerous premium features, such as a rooftop terrace and garden, fitness center and bike room. Old Mission employs more than 80 people in Chicago today — an increase of nearly 25 employees over the past year — and it is actively working to recruit for multiple newly-created roles across all areas of the business.

“Although we are a global firm, Chicago is our hometown, and we are extremely happy to further our commitment to it,” said Erica Marquez Avitia, Chief Operating Officer. “This expansion provides the space needed to continue building our team. The building’s amenities, access to mass transit and proximity to all that the city has to offer will help us recruit the caliber of employee necessary to remain at the forefront of the trading industry.”

The move is one of several recent office expansions for Old Mission. Last September, the firm announced plans to significantly expand its footprint in New York. The build-outs of both locations, as well as the increase in its London-based team, are intended to help support the firm’s overall growth, including the launch of a new customer-facing institutional business announced last January.

Bryan Christian, Head of Institutional Services, added: “Over the past decade, Old Mission has built a reputation for being a group of smart, approachable, collaborative individuals, and that is a direct result of the culture the founders purposefully created. Our expansions in Chicago and New York represent the next step in our company’s history, and will allow us to continue growing in a sustainable way by adding the type of customer-first employees that have gotten us to this point.”

About Old Mission

Old Mission is a global, multi-asset market maker specializing in the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs. As a privately held company, we’ve helped the world’s largest institutions efficiently transfer risk for over a decade by providing trillions of dollars in liquidity. With core values that are aligned with our clients’ and employees’ long-term interests, we’ve built a team of traders, technologists and operational support professionals that is collaborative, humble and approachable. Our people understand the importance of the human element of our business, which results in a level of service and willingness to problem-solve that is unmatched. To learn more about Old Mission, visit www.oldmissioncapital.com.

