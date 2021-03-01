EG 427 announces €12 million Series A financing to advance its HSV-1 based gene therapy

David Lamond and Stephane Boissel join the company’s board of Directors



/EIN News/ -- PARIS, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG 427, a biotechnology company developing pinpoint gene therapy, today announced the closing of a €12 million Series A round. The round was led by David Lamond in association with San Francisco based large family offices. The financing will be used to move the company’s leading vector construct forward to clinical trials in neurogenic bladder.

EG 427 focuses on creating a step-change in the gene therapy field by exploiting the natural properties of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) and in particular its ability to establish lifelong latency in peripheral neurons. The company’s HSV-1-based vectors ensure highly specific and durable expression of transgenes to treat patients with severe, chronic, and localized diseases, starting with peripheral nervous system disorders.

Dr. Philippe Chambon, CEO of EG 427 said, “Gene therapy represents a unique therapeutic paradigm within peripheral nervous system disorders. EG 427’s platform technology enables a fundamental shift in what is possible given the advantages of HSV-1 vectors. I am delighted that David Lamond in association with a series of San Francisco based family offices, and a distinguished series of French biotechnology executives have chosen to support us on our journey. I am honored to have both David Lamond and Stephane Boissel join the board as their respective expertise will be invaluable in the growth of the company.”

EG 427 has already built its proprietary HSV-1 vector platform and achieved the preclinical proof of its concept in the most common type of neurogenic bladder: urinary bladder dysfunction due to supra-sacral spinal cord injury.

David Lamond, President of En Pointe LLC stated, “I am thrilled to join Dr Philippe Chambon on his exciting new company EG 427. Philippe has a distinguished career in healthcare venture capital in the US and a remarkable experience across all stage of growth of companies. I am impressed by the team he gathered at EG 427 and the potential of this new company which combines multiple key features I am looking for when investing: world class science, highly driven innovators, and a disruptive technology that has the potential to generate a strong pipeline of proprietary and significantly more efficacious therapeutics.”

Stephane Boissel, CEO of SparingVision added, “The gene therapy field continues to gain momentum and EG 427 caught my eye with their leading non-replicative Herpes type 1 gene therapy approach. I look forward to supporting EG 427 in leveraging its innovative platform to establish a pipeline of patient-centric next-generation gene therapy, which promises to dramatically improve the treatment of nervous system disorders.”

About EG 427

EG 427 is a French biotechnology company that pioneers a new approach in gene therapy called pinpoint gene therapy.

By exploiting the natural properties of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1), notably its ability to establish lifelong latency in peripheral neurons, EG 427 ensures highly specific and durable expression of the transgene to treat, in the long run, patients with severe, chronic and localized diseases, starting with peripheral nervous system disorders.

One year after its inception, EG 427 has already built its proprietary HSV-1 vector platform and achieved the preclinical proof of its concept in the most common type of neurogenic bladder (urinary bladder dysfunction due to supra-sacral spinal cord injury). Today, the company is evaluating the potential of pinpoint gene therapy in other indications that involve different compartments of the peripheral nervous system. The company expects to start its first clinical trials by 2023.

Based in Paris, EG 427 was founded by a world-renowned team in the field of HSV-1 vectorology and spinal cord injury-related disorders.