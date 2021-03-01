IDEX Biometrics Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbol “IDBA”

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway, March 1, 2021: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, will list and begin trading of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 75 ordinary shares of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the trading symbol “IDBA” as of market open today, March 1, 2021.

“The listing of our stock on the Nasdaq market represents a significant milestone in our growth as a publicly-traded company,” said Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX. “We believe this dual listing will increase our visibility in the U.S. marketplace, while also improving our visibility and liquidity with a broader base of prospective shareholders. This listing also strengthens our position to further enhance market awareness of our innovative biometric products and solutions. I would like to thank our employees, directors and partners for assisting IDEX in reaching this milestone.”

A registration statement was filed with the SEC to facilitate the creation of a trading market in the United States for ADSs. The Company has not registered any new issuance of securities and is not making any public offering of new shares or private placement of shares in connection with the listing on Nasdaq. The Company’s Ordinary Shares will continue to be admitted to trading on the Oslo Børs.

IDEX has prepared a series of frequently asked questions (“FAQs”) shown below applicable to holders of shares traded on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “IDXAF” and the process for exchanging such shares for ADSs. For any further questions about the ADS exchange process, please contact the Company's ADS Depositary Bank, The Bank of New York Mellon at DRBrokerSolutions@bnymellon.com .

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A prospectus describing the securities referenced herein may be obtained, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov .

Frequently Asked Questions and Answers for IDEX Ordinary Shareholders:

Which stock exchanges is IDEX listed on?

ADSs representing IDEX’s Ordinary Shares are listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IDBA”, and IDEX’s Ordinary Shares are listed on the Oslo Børs, a market operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange, under the symbol “IDEX.”

In addition, USD denominated Ordinary Shares (“F Shares”) are currently traded on the OTC Market.

Why have a dual listing of IDEX’s shares?

The dual listing on Nasdaq and OSE makes IDEX’s shares more accessible to U.S. institutional and retail investors while also remaining listed on the OSE.

What is the relationship between the Company's Ordinary Shares and ADSs?

Each ADS is a tradeable security representing 75 of the Company's Ordinary and F Shares. The value of each ADS is denominated in U.S. Dollars.

How do I exchange my Ordinary Shares or OTC “F” shares into ADSs?

The process set out below explains what you need to do to select a suitable broker account and summarizes the instructions that you need to give to your broker in order to exchange your Ordinary or F Shares into ADSs. Please refer to "Notes for Brokers" which we suggest you send to your broker if you are interested in exchanging Ordinary or F Shares for ADSs.

Do I have to exchange my Ordinary Shares into ADSs?

No, the Company's Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the Oslo Børs market of the OSE and the F Share will continue to trade on the OTC market, however the company will not continue to be listed on the OTCQB. If you do not wish to hold ADSs but wish to remain a holder of IDEX’s Ordinary or F Shares then no action is required.

Are all Ordinary Shares eligible to be deposited for delivery of ADSs?

No. Ordinary Shares that are owned by an executive officer or director or other person that may be considered an “affiliate” of the Company under U.S. securities law and Ordinary Shares that were received in a private placement and have been held for less than a year are generally not eligible to be deposited. If your Ordinary Shares fall into one of these categories, please contact DRBrokerSolutions@bnymellon.com for more information on whether you will be allowed to deposit and under what conditions.

What does it cost to exchange Ordinary or “F” Shares into ADSs?

There will be an issuance fee of up to US$5.00 per 100 ADSs (or portion thereof) charged by The Bank of New York Mellon for the issuance of the ADSs. The exchange of your dematerialized Ordinary or F Shares will need to be managed by your broker as Ordinary or F Shares need to be transferred electronically to The Bank of New York Mellon prior to the issuance of ADSs. Your selected broker may also levy an administrative charge for managing the exchange process.

I don't have a broker – do I really need one?

Yes, exchange into ADSs will require the assistance of a U.S. registered broker. Please refer to "Notes for Shareholders".

Is there a cost to hold ADSs?

The Bank of New York Mellon may charge an annual Depositary Service Fee of up to US$0.05 per ADS. This is typically collected from the broker or other intermediary that holds the ADSs on your behalf. Your broker may pass this fee on to you directly or it may be part of the annual fee that you pay to maintain your brokerage account.

Notes for Shareholders:

Process for exchanging Ordinary or F Shares into ADSs:

Step 1: Select a broker with U.S. listed securities trading capability. You need to ensure that the broker and type of account on offer is capable of holding and trading U.S. listed securities. Please ensure that you check with your broker that they can hold IDEX Biometrics ASA ADSs and have a DTC participant account.

Step 2: You will need to contact your broker and ask them how to transfer your existing Ordinary or F Shares into ADSs.

Step 3: Your broker will need to contact The Bank of New York Mellon by email to arrange for the exchange of your Ordinary or F Shares into ADSs tradeable on Nasdaq. You will receive one ADS for every 75 Ordinary or F Shares that you hold and opt to deposit.

The contact details for The Bank of New York Mellon, together with details of the conversion process are outlined in the "Notes for Brokers" below. We suggest that you send this to your broker.

Notes for Brokers:

Conversion of Ordinary or F Shares into ADSs tradeable on Nasdaq

Ordinary Shares are traded on Oslo Børs under the ticker: IDEX and USD denominated Ordinary Shares or F Shares are traded on the OTC.

IDEX Biometric ADSs are listed and traded on Nasdaq under the ticker: IDBA.

Each ADS represents 75 Ordinary or F Shares.

Ordinary and F Shares can be exchanged into the equivalent number of ADSs via the Company's Depositary Bank, The Bank of New York Mellon. Contact The Bank of New York Mellon at DRBrokerSolutions@bnymellon.com .”

Once exchanged, the ADSs are tradeable via Nasdaq.

For Ordinary Shares only – Ordinary Shares must be deposited for delivery of ADSs and must be transferred electronically to Nordea Bank AB (Publ), filial i Norge, as custodian, with instructions to credit the account of The Bank of New York Mellon and notify the Depositary Bank of the deposit.

Instructions must be given identifying a broker or other securities intermediary that is a participant in The Depository Trust company (DTC) to receive credit of the ADSs issuable in respect of the deposit and providing any further credit information required by the DTC participant.

The ADS issuance fee of US$5.00 per 100 ADSs (or portion thereof) must be paid to the Depositary Bank.