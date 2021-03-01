Leading Edge Materials appoints Sanjay Swarup as new CFO

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, March 1, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) wishes to announce it has appointed Sanjay Swarup as the new CFO of the Company replacing Nick Demare effective as of today.



Mr. Swarup holds a Master of Business Administration from Cranfield School of Management (Bedforshire, UK) and is a chartered accountant from India and the UK with over 25 years of experience in accounting and business consulting, with 15 of those years in the resource industry. Mr. Swarup has held the role of CFO for a number of UK and Canadian listed resource companies. Between 2009 and 2018 Mr. Swarup was the CFO of TSX-listed Mandalay Resources which operates a producing gold mine in Sweden.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO states “I am looking forward to working with an experienced professional like Mr. Swarup. Being based in the UK and having previously held the role of CFO of a company with an operating mine in Sweden aligns well with our strategy to focus the leadership of Leading Edge in Europe to advance the development of our Swedish and Romanian projects more efficiently. I also want to thank Mr. Demare for the invaluable support he has provided for Leading Edge since the founding of the company.”

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the sustainability transition of society. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden), Bergby lithium project (Sweden, pending sale) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

