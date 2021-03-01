/EIN News/ -- PR N°C2988C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Feb 22, 2021 to Feb 26, 2021

AMSTERDAM – March 01, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 22, 2021 to February 26, 2021 (the “Period”), of 388,291 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 32.7865 and for an overall price of EUR 12,730,718.07.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) Feb 22, 2021 56,645 34.0274 1,927,482.07 XPAR Feb 23, 2021 58,538 32.7714 1,918,372.21 XPAR Feb 24, 2021 90,262 32.8126 2,961,730.90 XPAR Feb 25, 2021 90,260 32.7717 2,957,973.64 XPAR Feb 26, 2021 92,586 32.0260 2,965,159.24 XPAR Total for Period 388,291 32.7865 12,730,718.07

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 8,518,495 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

