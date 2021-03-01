/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 22-Feb-21 66,741 483.33 32,258,161.12 23-Feb-21 68,604 470.21 32,257,950.68 24-Feb-21 68,289 472.37 32,257,825.17 25-Feb-21 67,494 477.94 32,257,947.37 26-Feb-21 69,045 467.20 32,257,782.57

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).