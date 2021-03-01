DHL Industrial Projects is on track with a historic move of 676 passenger coaches across continents

DHL Industrial Projects supports Dunakeszi Járműjavító Kft, owned by TMH International AG and Magyar Vagon Zrt, with the transport of passenger coaches from Hungary to Egypt; the order includes the transport of 676 coaches, which will be delivered over the course of the next 32 months; the team is facilitating end-to-end transport including packaging, customs clearance, and pre-carriage.

DHL Industrial Projects, a unit of DHL Global (www.DPDHL.com) Forwarding that manages complex project logistics, deep sea chartering activity and heavy-lift cargo, is supporting Dunakeszi Járműjavító Kft with the transportation of the largest order of rolling stock in the history of Hungary. In total, 676 coaches are being transferred from the production site in Dunakeszi, Hungary, to Egypt within a period of 32 months starting from 10th February. DHL will manage the end-to-end transport of the coaches, each weighing 48 tons and measuring 24.5 metres in length, as well as 4.5 meters in height. Packaged for export, the coaches are transported via rail to the port of Koper, Slovenia, where DHL is integrating the cargo via its charter carriers. From there DHL will deliver the cargo via sea directly onto the railway network at the port of Alexandria in Egypt.

Kapil Grover, Head of Industrial Projects, DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East and Africa said, “This extraordinary project clearly demonstrates the depth of our expertise in complex multimodal bulk transportation. I’m incredibly proud of our teams in both Hungary and Egypt, who will be working seamlessly in collaboration with Dunakeszi Járműjavító Kft over the next two years to see to the project’s success.”

The Egyptian National Railway (http://bit.ly/2NNqAzn) is the backbone of passenger transport in Egypt – carrying an estimated 500 million passengers annually.

“This is a milestone development for Egypt – a much anticipated rejuvenation of the public rail network system which is an essential part of our everyday lives,” said Magued Ragheb, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding, Egypt. “It is a privilege for my team to contribute to a national project of this scale, and in the process play a role in improving the lives of the millions who will benefit from a safe and efficient transportation system.”

The coaches are manufactured by the Hungarian company Dunakeszi Járműjavító Kft, owned by TMH International AG and Magyar Vagon Zrt on behalf of the Egyptian National Railways and are part of the final batch of an order of 1,300 coaches from 2018. Gradually, the production of coaches in Dunakeszi will ramp up to reach 25 vehicles per month by mid-2021 and with the first cargo due to be transported within the first quarter of 2021. The size of the coaches presents a particular challenge in ensuring delivery via sea and rail freight, making this another example in a series of extraordinary transports supported by experts from DHL Industrial Projects.

Media Contact: DHL Asia Pacific & EEMEA Group Communications, Sustainability & Brand Jenny Yeo / Fiona Teo Tel: +65 6879 8332 / +65 6879 8333 Email: apeemeamediarelations@dhl.com

DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL (www.DPDHL.com) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With around 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.