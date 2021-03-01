Vodacom Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mondia launch first-of-its-kind maternal health service in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Leading pan-African communications company Vodacom DRC (Vodacom.com), and Mondia (Mondia.com), a private mobile technology company driven by innovation, are proud to announce the rollout of the Mum & Baby maternal health service across the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Mum & Baby is a free-of-charge mobile health intervention service that provides Vodacom DRC subscribers with maternal, neonatal and child health information designed to encourage good health practices amongst pregnant women, mothers, partners and caregivers. Mondia creates Mum & Baby's tailored content in the local language, and includes expert articles, videos and information-sharing SMS messages.

Mum & Baby’s future enhancements in the DRC will provide interactive tools including a due-date calculator, an immunisation calendar, medication reminder, medication safety information and other health tools and services. The service is available in French.

The Mum & Baby service provides positive socio-economic benefits in the geographies in which it operates. In a recent KPMG survey conducted to understand the impact of the Mum & Baby service:

Over 95% of respondents reported that they found the SMS messages received useful or very useful for learning new information about their own and their child/children’s health and wellbeing;

98% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they had taken actions to improve their child’s health as a result of the information provided through the Mum & Baby service; and

98% of pregnant women and mothers surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that they had taken actions to improve their own health as a result of the information provided through the Mum & Baby service.

Dr Amadeo Rahmann, Mondia’s Group CEO, said of the partnership, that "accessing healthcare services in Africa can be challenging, and Mum & Baby provides a free and convenient way of accessing instant expert advice where it is most needed. The Mum & Baby service leverages Mondia's extensive networks and expertise in content production and curation, and we expect it to continue to deliver positive social impact wherever it is rolled out."

"Ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all ages is one of the United Nations (UN)17 Sustainable Development Goals, with the attainment of this goal, especially as it relates to infant health, having been threatened by the burden of COVID-19 on African healthcare systems. According to the World Health Organization, each year around 300 000 African babies die on the day of their birth, most often as a result of inadequate educational maternal and neonatal care. Initiatives that put the power of good health directly in people's hands are more important than ever", Dr Rahmann concluded.

"Mum & Baby has become our flagship health and wellness brand focusing on motherhood. We are proud of the way in which it contributes to our vision of building communities, bringing health solutions to more lives and promoting good health outcomes" said Vodacom DRC’s spokesperson.

Launched in South Africa in 2017, the Mum & Baby service had 1.2 million registered subscribers as of August 2018. The next rollout of the service will take place across Lesotho later this month.

The DRC Mum & Baby service can be accessed here (http://bit.ly/3q61Yz1).

About Vodacom: Vodacom Group (Vodacom.com) is a leading African communications company providing services including mobile voice, messaging, data, financial and converged services to 116 million customers in over 30 countries. From its roots in South Africa, the company has grown its mobile network business to include operations in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Lesotho and Kenya, and networks that cover over 289 million people. Vodacom is majority owned by Vodafone.

About Mondia: Mondia (Mondia.com) is a leading digital technology company dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising the world. Mondia has deep insight into where the markets are headed and the role of technology to solve business challenges while enabling the best user experiences. Mondia provides access to over 1.4bn consumers in over 55 countries around the globe via Mondia Pay’s (carrier billing platform) connectivity network of more than 84 mobile operators. Mondia offers unparalleled reach for the world’s most recognised brands and merchants.

In addition to creating personalised digital experiences (B2B2C) through content-agnostic platforms, Mondia’s Advertising agency is geared to drive and manage user acquisition throughout the full customer lifecycle journey. Continuously driven by innovation, Mondia Labs is entering new sectors like health and creating disruptive products such as Monsooq. Mondia services are also available in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan through mondia.cell.

With offices in 19 locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mondia is committed to digitalise the globe through its distinctive technology, strategic partnerships and extensive coverage.

For more information, please visit: www.Mondia.com