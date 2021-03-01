African Energy Chamber Advisory Board Book now available for pre-order

The African Energy Chamber’s (www.EnergyChamber.org) (“Chamber”) first book titled African Energy Road to Recovery: How the African Energy Industry Can Reshape Itself for a Post-Covid-19 Comeback (“Road to Recovery”) is now available for pre-order across all major online retailers.

Levering the expertise of its advisory board members, the Road to Recovery book addresses the unprecedented challenges of 2020 which had significant impacts on the African energy industry and, provides workable solutions on how the sector can face these extraordinary challenges head-on.

Despite the temporary halt of drilling and other non-essential activities due to COVID-19, Africa continues to hold resource-rich basins with billions of untapped proven oil and gas reserves, with exploration campaigns set to resume in this year and exploration “hotspots” cropping up in southern, eastern and western regions with this, the Chamber finds now an opportune time to provide a first-hand guideline to working towards the next normal.

“From the onset, the global pandemic and the low oil price exacerbated market conditions and in turn, encouraged many energy stakeholders to rethink and re-strategize,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Through engaging with our advisory board members who are also influential and active players in the global energy sector, we want this offering to shed light on what is happening on the ground, its impact on local development and share key steps on how the African energy markets can position itself on the road to recovery,” he added.

The book is now available for pre-order in hardcover and ebook on Barnes & Noble (https://bit.ly/3uKFfMc), Amazon (https://amzn.to/3b4cfr1), Itunes (https://apple.co/3dV8mXp), Google Play (https://bit.ly/2ZYtqnt), and many more.

The Chamber will be hosting a virtual book launch event on 16 March 2021, please email Mandisa Nduli, Director of Marketing and Communications at the African Energy Chamber at news@energychamber.org to receive more details, the official invitation or to book media interviews.

About the African Energy Chamber NPC: Established in 2018 to promote sustainable investments and best practice in the African Energy Industry, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) brings together stakeholders from multiple African and global jurisdictions who are interested in energy matters across the entire energy value chain.