Team Qhubeka ASSOS announce strong lineup for Le Samyn

Spain's Carlos Barbero will feature in a strong lineup named for Team Qhubeka ASSOS' (www.TeamQhubeka.com) challenge at Le Samyn (203.7km) on Tuesday.

Barbero will be joined by Victor Campenaerts and Dimitri Claeys, who both put in very strong performances during the course of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne, in looking to play active roles in what promises to be another exciting day of racing.

The South African duo of Nicholas Dlamini and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg will play important supporting roles on the day, alongside that of Lukasz Wisniowski and Andreas Stokbro, who complete our seven-rider roster.

Le Samyn lineup [squad numbers]:

Victor Campenaerts [55]

Dimitri Claeys [29]

Carlos Barbero [91]

Nicholas Dlamini [17]

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg [77]

Andreas Stokbro [08]

Lukasz Wisniowski [99]

Carlos Babero

After a hard opening weekend the team was solid in the fight and we worked really well together. The sensation or feeling on the bike has been good and I am looking forward to another cobblestone race like Samyn.

We hope we can perform strong and be with the same philosophy as the previous days, which will see our team play its part in what will hopefully be a great race.

Gino Van Oudenhove - Sports Director

We are looking to continue our Cobbled Classics start to the season following on from a strong performance over the weekend, and so we want to do the same at Samyn.

We know from experience that it will be a very hectic race, a lot of cobbled sections and a lot of groups split across the road as a result. We will race offensively and see that we have the right numbers in the right groups, and then approach the final from there.

We don't really have an outright leader as they're all quite good, so our thing will to be to play on several riders on the day.

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS (TeamQhubeka.com) is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

