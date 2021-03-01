DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY MASK - premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

Purchasing fake “mask exemption” cards: you could be in trouble - to discover the reasons and the best way to protect yourself during the pandemic.

Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.” — Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, March 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout the Covid pandemic, scientific evidence has proved that mask-wearing is one of the most effective methods that prevent the spread of the inspection.However, some people feel that wearing a face-covering for hours seems extremely uncomfortable. Thus, they look for the “mask exemption” cards.If you intend to get your hands on these cards, be careful as you might come up with facing a lot of problems.What are these problems?Brief Information About The Fake “Mask Exemption” CardsSurfing on the Internet, you can see many commercials about the “mask exemption” cards featuring a red, white, and maybe blue eagle logo.The cards indicate that wearing a face mask poses a mental or physical risk to cardholders. Thus, the holders do not need to follow the law on mask-wearing at all public places.Besides, these cards are claimed to be legal as they are part of the Department of Justice and part of the American Disabilities Act.However, the Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act state that these cards are scams, and they have never cooperated with the Freedom to Breathe Agency producing these cards.For these reasons, these “mask exemption” cards carry no weight under the U.S law, and they can “protect” you against neither the mask laws nor the Coronavirus.What Would Happen If You Purchase And Use These Fake “Mask Exemption” Cards?Here are the terrible troubles you might get stuck in if you purchased this “mask exemption” card in place of a mask.First, as these cards are fraudulent, you lose your money for something that protects you from nothing.Besides, if you wear a “mask exemption” card instead of a mask to public places, such as a supermarket, the guard might ask you out of that place right away.Another problem you might have when buying these exemption cards is to lose your personal information to the suspicious Freedom to Breathe Agency.Well, you sign up for these cards, you probably give a lot of personal information, such as phone, address, bank account, to a fake government organization.Once they have your private data, they might use them for illegal purposes, such as stealing your money from your bank account.These situations are terrible, right? Unfortunately, they are not the worst problem you might have when purchasing or using the “mask exemption” card.You might be investigated if you are creating or distributing these fake “mask exemption” cards to someone else. Moreover, the punishments for these actions are pretty heavy, so stay away from these actions.The Only Four Groups Of People Who Shouldn’t Wear MasksAlthough most of us need to follow the regulations and wear masks to prevent and reduce the spread of the Covid-19, there are four groups of people who shouldn’t wear masks.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s considerations for wearing masks, here is a list of generally exempted individuals.+ Children are under two years old (typically).+ Individuals who have significant trouble breathing could be exacerbated by wearing a mask.+ Individuals are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to put on or remove the mask without others’ support.+ Individuals who have sensory, cognitive, or behavioral issues could worsen if they wear a mask.These individuals can consider the mask alternatives and select the most suitable one based on their conditions.How To Protect Your Health While Maintaining Your Comfort?At this time, you already know that by purchasing fake “mask exemption” cards - you could be in trouble, so we do not want to waste money on these fraudulent cards. However, you still get confused about wearing masks all day as they might cause suffocation, right?If so, wipe all your worries with the Dony Mask – the high-quality reusable face mask that helps to protect your health and feel comfortable while wearing it for hours.The masks are made from 100 percent antibacterial cotton (with nano silver technology) and feature three layers, so they comply with the CDC’s guidelines for face masks. They’re also made with secure elastic ear loops and come in black and white.Since they’re machine washable, Dony Mask can re-use again and again—the antimicrobial coating lasts up to 60 washes still has an antibacterial effect of over 99% for all-day wear.“All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.” - Henry Pham - CEO of DONY GARMENT.First, Dony Mask comes with 3ply protection complying with the CDC’s guidelines for face masks.+ The outer layer features strong water resistance that prevents people’s droplets from clinging to their masks and limits the risk of virus infection.+ The middle layer functions as a powerful filter to protect wearers’ nose and mouth from dust and other harmful agents.+ The inner layer has 99.9% antibacterial properties to ensure an enhanced protection level from even the tiny bacteria present in the air.You can rest assured about Dony Mask quality as it has obtained CE, FDA, TUV Reach, Intertek Global, and DGA Certification.Dony Mask not only protects your respiratory health but also enables you to stay comfortable regardless of the time you wear it.That’s because it comes with V-shaped nose support, adjustable soft earloops, and outstanding breathing resistance.Besides, it is extremely friendly to your skin, even if you have extra-sensitive skin. It also features UV protection (UPF 50+).Therefore, you can purchase these fashionable and sustainable masks in large quantities and present them to your customers or partners. And that’s how you bring more value to your customers and partners while increasing your business’ awareness.Wrapping UpHere you know, purchasing fake “mask exemption” cards - you could be in trouble.Thus, instead of using these fraudulent cards, it is time to invest in high-quality cotton masks to protect you and your community’s health.

DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)