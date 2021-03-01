Dynamic Multiple Sclerosis Warrior, Mother, Yoga Instructor and Philanthropist Releases Raw and Inspiring Book in Time for MS Awareness Month

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016, author Julie Blew has been fighting insurmountable odds and running with them ever since, literally

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month and in its honor, author and MS warrior Julie Blew has released the gripping account of her diagnosis and fight in her debut book “like the wind…not the color: a memoir.” After being diagnosed with MS in 2016, Blew, a yoga instructor, avid runner, mother, and photographer was in a fog of uncertainty physically, emotionally, and mentally and started journaling to track her fight against MS as her memory, in her words, “had taken a permanent shit” and writing helped to clear her head.

Blew’s memoir presents her raw and unedited journal entries, providing readers with a very personal and vulnerable look at the inner thoughts of a resilient and brave woman who defied the odds of top neurologists. At one point, barely able to climb stairs, Blew continued to fight and thrive despite MS, going on to pace a world-class athlete in a race. Instead of letting her diagnosis get the best of her, Blew embraced it with a fierce determination to live life the way she always should have and continues to do so, while encouraging others to never give up, no matter what.

“I decided to publish my story as I want to educate, inspire, and advocate for the almost three million people that live with, struggle from, and battle MS…but not only multiple sclerosis, other illness and life challenges as well,” said Blew. “I want to share that not all is lost when your body or events come in and ruin all your plans. Sometimes we just need to pay attention to what is right in front of us, instead of letting all the things from yesterday and the things that may crop up tomorrow get in our way. We have one life and we should live it well.”

As a bright force to be reckoned with, Blew’s book has already received positive praise with readers describing the book as “raw, brutally honest and also inspiring” and not being able to put it down.

Blew continues to fight for her MS family and raise money for a cure, having already raised over $50K in donations, and a portion of her proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the nonprofit, Race to Erase MS. She loves to share her story and inspire others and is available for speaking engagements, interviews and more. For additional information, please visit www.FUMSinc.org.

“like the wind…not the color: a memoir by julie blew”

By Julie Blew

ISBN: 978-1-9822-6094-1 (sc); 978-1-9822-6093-4 (hc); 978-1-9822-6095-8 (e)

Available through Balboa Press, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Julie Blew has been a yoga instructor for over 16 years and continues to teach, run, win, and educate and inspire those around her. She has no plans on stopping and resides in Paradise Valley, Arizona. To keep up to date with Blew, follow her on Facebook.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

Review Copy & Interview Requests: Lauren Dickerson LAVIDGE 480-306-7117 ldickerson@lavidge.com