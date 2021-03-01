Increased Need For Cargo Transportation Drives The Shipping Containers Market

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

According to shipping container market research, an increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships contributed to the growth of the market. The demand for the transportation of cargo through waterways is growing owing to factors such as cost-efficiency and secured way of moving goods as compared to other means of transportation. For instance, in 2018, a larger amount of goods was moved between the UK major ports and the EU (European Union) than any other region accounting for 44% (206.2 million tons) of entire critical port traffic. In 2018, the total gross weight of goods transported was estimated at almost 1.8 billion tons as part of the EU short sea shipping. However, Italy was the major short sea shipping country in the EU in 2018, surpassing the Netherlands, with a share of approximately 15% of the total tonnage of EU short sea shipping. Moreover, ships can carry more cargo from one place to another within a short period. This in turn is projected to boost the growth of the shipping containers market.

The global shipping containers market is expected to decline from $8.16 billion in 2020 to $8.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.48%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The shipping container market size is expected to reach $10.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.46%. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest shipping containers market share.

The major players covered in the shipping container industry are Hoover Container Solutions, CXIC Group, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Maersk Container Industry, Charleston Marine Containers, Hoover Container Solutions, CIMC, Sea Box, TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd, China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd, W&K Containers Inc., OEG Offshore limited, COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. Ltd, THIELMANN – THE CONTAINER COMPANY, BSL Containers, SCHüTZ Container Systems Inc., American Intermodal Container Manufacturing (AICM), A.P. Moller–Maersk Group, CARU containers.

The shipping containers market covered in the report is segmented by product type into dry storage container, flat rack container, refrigerated container, special-purpose container, open top container, double door container, others; by container size into small container, large container, high cube container; by end-use into food and beverages, consumer goods, healthcare, industrial products, vehicle transport, others.

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides shipping containers market overview, forecast shipping containers market size and growth for the whole market, shipping containers market segments, and geographies, shipping containers market trends, shipping containers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

