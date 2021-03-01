Bayer AG’s Exposure to Roundup Weedkiller Lawsuits Remains as Trial Lawyers Vow to Continue Fight for Cancer Victims
Dallas law firm representing more than 4,000: Roundup settlement inadequate for thousands sickened by glyphosate-based herbicide
Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)
Bayer is trying to turn its back on thousands who became gravely ill after being exposed to Roundup. We will not let that happen, as a coalition of law firms will continue to press forward to trial.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), the maker of Roundup weedkiller, had hoped a proposed multibillion-dollar partial settlement would end massive legal exposure to pending cancer claims. However, efforts by the company to resolve lawsuits for pennies on the dollar mean one thing — thousands of cancer victims and their lawyers will continue to press forward seeking justice at trial.
Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents more than 4,000 individual plaintiffs in active litigation against Bayer and continues to investigate new claims on behalf of those sickened after exposure to Roundup.
Rather than a comprehensive resolution framework that would address all pending lawsuits, Bayer has sought to negotiate individually with hundreds of law firms. Trial lawyers opposed to the deal say it’s an attempt to reduce liability and financial exposure and kick the can down the road, all for the sake of pleasing shareholders.
According to published reports, law firms appointed to leadership in the federal multidistrict litigation reached separate agreements that were higher and materially disproportionate to offers for thousands of still-pending lawsuits.
“Bayer is trying to turn its back on thousands who became gravely ill after being exposed to Roundup,” said Dallas attorney Majed Nachawati of the Fears Nachawati Law Firm. “We will not let that happen, as a coalition of law firms will continue to press forward to trial.”
Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate, has been linked in published reports to the development of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other forms of cancer. Prior to the proposed partial settlement, juries in three separate trials heard the evidence and returned multimillion-dollar verdicts against Bayer, which acquired the ownership rights to Roundup when it purchased Monsanto in 2018.
Trial lawyers opposed to the settlement have also voiced criticism of a related lawsuit filed by class-action lawyer Elizabeth Cabraser that would limit the rights of personal injury victims to pursue future damages claims. Bayer continues to sell Roundup, and individuals who fall ill after exposure to the product should be allowed to pursue legal action.
“Bayer’s lawyers have seen what happens when juries hear this evidence,” Mr. Nachawati said. “They think they can get away with this treatment because the pandemic has delayed the ability for cancer victims to go to trial. We will not let that happen without a fight—plain and simple. We will continue to oppose any effort to limit the rights of each individual claimant to get to trial.”
Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. For the past three years, the law firm was ranked number one nationally in product liability filings in federal court. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com/.
The MDL case is In re Roundup Products Liability Litigation, case number 3:16-md-02741, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
