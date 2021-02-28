Jason Black joins 3 Data Pulse.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Black, a veteran Real Estate executive and consultant, joins 3 Data Pulse as a Broker Success Coach who is responsible for helping new clients learn the 3 Data Pulse system, a software designed to assist Real Estate Brokers and Managers with Retention, Recruitment, and Agent Productivity. Jason’s knowledge of the system and his industry experience will enable him to guide clients to maximize their results.
“Jason will be a key component to our growing team at 3DP. Jason isn’t just another technical expert, he’s also an expert in Real Estate and has walked in the shoes of our clientele as a successful broker. With this unique combination, he’ll be able to not only help our clients to learn the software, but also work with them to develop strategies to leverage it for their continued success,” says Phillip Gagnon, CEO/Founder of 3 Data Pulse.
Previously, Jason has worked in numerous sales and leadership positions with independent brokers and global real estate brands, most recently as a franchise business consultant with Century 21. He is also a founding partner of Upside Real Estate, launched in 2019. In this newly created role, Jason will be working closely with clients to develop an onboarding and coaching process that will allow them to access professional assistance, not just technically, but strategically too.
“Having followed the evolution of 3DP from inception,” says Jason, “I am excited to join the team and help our broker clients grow and thrive in a highly competitive environment.”
Since graduating from Cornell University in 1994 and the University of Florida College of Law in 1997, Jason has spent his career navigating complex business and real estate transactions, as well as coaching other real estate professionals to higher achievement. In his spare time, he enjoys music, writing, and playing soccer with his two boys in his hometown of Orlando, Florida.
Amber Morgan, Marketing & PR Coordinator
3 Data Pulse
+1 352.484.4134
amber@3datapulse.com