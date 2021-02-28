Mask business opportunity: Time To Double 2x Or Upgrade Masks As Coronavirus Variants Emerge: Fabric & disposable masks

DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks DONY MASK - premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US

Businesses need a consistent mask supply to ensure their workflow goes smoothly during the pandemic. Dony Mask is the COVID mask brand for the US and EU market.

Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.” — Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, February 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the pandemic of Covid 19 consistently spreading worldwide, it is imperative that every person in every country take action, prevent the pandemic by himself with the use of face masks - the most straightforward yet effective solution so far.In the meantime, when Coronavirus spreads more significantly than ever in countries like the U.S., U.K., the use of high-quality face masks is, by any means, absolutely needed and highlighted.A simple, unqualified cloth mask cannot prevent the Coronavirus from entering one's health system, that's for sure. For that reason, scientists and health consultants from America have proposed using two surgical masks at a time, or one cloth mask over one surgical mask, to increase the protecting barrier.However, is that necessary? If we have a decent, affirmatively high-qualified mask that is clarified to stand against Coronavirus, would that be a better option than wasting two masks in one time?Especially in American, where wearing-mask circumstances are not highly appreciated and recommended compared to Asian countries, wasting two masks at a time will eventually cost them while dealing with the pandemic. Not to mention the fact that the virus in Europe and American has been proved to be more transmissible than ever.For that reason, the production of staple-shield, highly anti-bacteria industrial masks are needed for businesses with large numbers of employees to run without being defected. One of the recommended solutions comes from Dony Garment, the best face mask wholesale supplier you can partner with.“Our masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”Dony Mask - Premium Antibacterial Community Cloth Face Mask (Washable, Reusable)Dony Garment represents the ultimate mask design in coping with Coronavirus called The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask.Unlike any other ordinary cloth mask or surgical mask, Dony Premium Cloth Mask is a high-quality mask with exquisite features that are guaranteed to keep you safe under the severe spread of the Covid 19 pandemic.Here are the features that make Dony Premium Cloth Masks so desirable:+ Dony Premium Cloth Masks contain three layers made from 100% antibacterial cotton. The first layer with 99.9% against bacteria function keeps no water droplet hanging near your mouth and nose, limiting the risk of virus infecting. The middle layer acts as a filter, and the last layer has the most responsibility in preventing viruses and infections from coming close to your mouth and nose. These three layers in one single mask have been proved to be more effective against the virus compared to two masks combined, plus it is even more breathable.+ It is a reusable cloth mask that can be used repeatedly under the condition that you wash and store it thoroughly. Unlike one-time-use surgical masks or ordinary cloth masks, Dony masks are easy to clean, washing-machine-friendly, becoming fresh as new after every cleaning with all functions kept and guaranteed. The antimicrobial coating lasts up to 60 washes and still has an antibacterial effect of over 99%.+ The Dony Mask have received C.E., FDA, and TUV Reach certification for their qualified quality and reputation.Dony Garment's main target for selling these masks is to distribute them on a large manufacturing scale for wholesale and business use. The company's marketing direction is B2B (Business to business). Hence the production focuses solely on producing mass quantities of high-quality reusable cloth masks.Instead of selling masks directly to whoever needs them (B2C), Dony Garment's strategy is more favorable to mass production and mass distribution. That is why companies, businesses, and organizations should choose Dony Garment as their main cloth masks distributor.Suppliers can also buy large wholesale quantities of cloth masks from Dony Garment at a low price point and distribute them to retail customers to earn profit in general.The need to get masks supplied in the meantime is vital, and China cannot simply fulfill all orders from all over the world. As Dony Garment is located in Vietnam, one of the countries that gains the best control of the pandemic, we would love to serve international clients with mass quantities of reusable cloth masks that have been proven effective in fighting against Covid 19.Companies have credited Dony Mask from Japan, the Middle East, the United States, and European countries for high-quality, affordable, yet durable cloth mask products.“We try to cover every base when it comes to ensuring each of our business partners has complete trust in our company, our product, and our ability to deliver an amazing product at bulk prices,” Pham said. “We offer free samples, trial orders, and branding opportunities with logo and label service available. It’s great for corporate unity or to promote a brand.”Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.Hence, if you are a business or a company looking for the best solutions to cope with Covid 19 pandemic, Dony Garment, and its premium exclusive reusable cloth mask will help you get great health and a strong mind.ConclusionMasks are one of the most powerful tools that humans can use to cope with Coronavirus. Especially for large companies and businesses who still want their workflow to be maintained efficiently and productively, having a large mask supply from Dony Garment will benefit and save them a huge cost.

