Introducing Flora & Noor: The Trending Natural Skincare Brand with Organic Ingredients for Glowing Skin

This new range of luxury skincare products provides all natural, organic ingredients for incredible results.

NICHOLASVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flora and Noor is pleased to announce the launch of its new luxury skincare line created with natural and organic ingredients. With products designed to suit women, men and babies, the company is focused on clean, cruelty-free creations that are both vegan and halal for those who appreciate clean beauty.“This is skincare the way it should be,” says Flora and Noor founder Jordan Karim. “My one goal is to provide people with the healthiest possible options for their skin. Our products will not only make you feel pampered, but you will also see results with beautiful, glowing skin. The secret is in our top-of-the-line organic ingredients containing many superfoods that are so good and nourishing for your skin!”The company, which is black owned, offers a wide range of skincare products that are already receiving rave reviews from delighted customers. Collections of some of the most popular products are available, although these items can also be purchased individually:● The Rose Renewal Collection, described as a ‘drink of water for your face,’ consists of a cleanser, toner and moisturizer to revive and soothe the complexion.● The new Vitamin C Collection is the answer to brighter, tighter and hydrated skin, with a Boost and Brighten Cleanser, Vitamin C Resurfacing Toner, and Super C Moisturizer included.● A variety of skincare subscription packages are also available in the form of hydration kits, vitamin C products, and the hydrating Rose Water Collection.“Having a skincare brand that is halal, cruelty free, and vegan is extremely rare,” adds Karim. “There are many cruelty-free and vegan brands but they are not halal, and many halal brands which are not necessarily vegan. Our brand is all inclusive and everyone can shop with us. We take great pride in providing skincare for everyone, ditching parabens, sulfates, and synthetic dyes, and not testing on animals.”Flora and Noor products are currently available through the website and Amazon, although Karim is also working to get them into retail stores all over the country.To find out more about these remarkable new products, visit the website at https://www.floraandnoor.com About the CompanyOn a mission to provide luxury skincare that is all natural with organic ingredients for women, men, and babies, e-commerce store Flora and Noor offers a range of innovative skincare products that are halal, kosher, vegan and cruelty-free. The company, which is black and minority owned, offers a wide range of reasonably priced items, sold individually or in collections, along with skincare subscription packages.