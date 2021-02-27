Jana Soss Highlights How She Marked the New Era in The Film Industry

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Feb. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Film Industry is a notorious well of opportunities. Framing a successful career in the industry requires a lot of hard work and dedication. Behind the success of the films, there are several creators and artists. We at Global Releasewire are going to cover Jana Sosic. Jana is one of those trending creators who devoted her life to the film industry. With her hard work and skills, she has established herself to be a well-known Internet sensation. She is a content creator, who is associated with Prime Capitol, a content house in Canada that serves handsome opportunities to the creators.

Jana Sosic was born on December 22, 2000, and since her childhood days, she was attracted to the acting and film industry. Blossoming as an adult, with firm determination, she joined the acting school to polish her skills. Her enthusiasm in arts drives her to sets and auditions, where she enjoyed the sweet taste of success. She was among the most famous faces in high school. The fire to live her dreams pushed Jana to work tirelessly. She climbed the ladder of academic success and topped in her class. She matriculated with an impressive result, with tons of agencies waiting to appoint her. During her academic journey, she managed to perform on-screen and on-stage roles, which burnished her skills and boosted her confidence.

Just after stepping out of her academic career, she meets Kyle Godfrey, one of the popular YouTube celebrities. During this time, she connected with the Prime Capitol, which is a hub of opportunity for new talents. Jana’s skills and incredible talents helped her to mark her imprints in the world of fame. She opened her own YouTube channel to present a glimpse of her artistic skills to the world. She instilled everything she learned and portrayed it through her YouTube videos. Jana collaborated with “Stromedy,” which boosted her popularity, and within a blink, her content captured the hearts of the audience. She developed an incredible fanbase and touched several milestones. With incredible support from her fans, Jana’s YouTube channel reached 160,000 subscribers.

Jana Sosic’s relationship with Kyle Godfrey complemented her growth and helped her turn the limelight. Kyle/Jana together sketches the ideal content which reaches tons of audiences. She often entertained her fans with crazy characters like clowns, horrifying the Prime Capitol.

Jana Sosic identified the glowing flame of opportunity in the film industry in Los Angeles. She claims that it is high time to dive into the ocean of success. Jana visions to blend every drop of experience to take over Hollywood with magnificent content. Jana formed her team of efficient members, who hunts for fresh and unique content. Each of her content or videos carries the essence of uniqueness and excellence. It takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of craziness and fascination. With her immense experience in the film industry, she frames all her content with the touch of fun and thrill, which attracts millions of fans. Her content mainly strikes the young adults to turn to her loving fans. Presently Jana Sosic has turned out to be one of the top social media celebrities and actresses from Toronto/LA. After tailoring a successful career in acting and film, the audience is witnessing Jana, the influencer.

