Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,062 in the last 365 days.

Contra Costa Courts to re-open March 1

County officials announced Wednesday that courtrooms, the clerk records office, and other functions are set to re-open March 1. That means anyone who received a Contra Costa jury notice dated March 1 or later is expected to respond. The court clerk’s office will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You just read:

Contra Costa Courts to re-open March 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.