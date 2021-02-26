The California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state’s 2018 law barring 14- and 15-year-olds from being tried as adults and sent to adult prisons even for serious crimes such as murder, arson, robbery, rape or kidnapping.
Feb 26, 2021
State high court upholds ending adult trials for some youths
