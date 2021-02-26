Summary

Food & Beverages
Listeria monocytogenes

J&J Distributing
J&J Distributing of St. Paul, MN, is recalling multiple products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products follow:

Brand / Retailer DESCRIPTION UPC Code Date
Haug Taco Tray 16 oz 6-10014-16383-9 3-Mar
Haug Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray 22 oz 6-10014-16414-0 3-Mar
Haug Taco Tray 16 oz 6-10014-16415-7 3-Mar
Haug Taco Tray 29 oz 6-10014-16416-4 3-Mar
Fresh Thyme Taco Dip 10oz 8-41330-12368 3-Mar
Tastebuds Layered Fiesta Taco Dip 9 oz 0-38232-31611-8 3-Mar
Tastebuds Taco Platter 26 oz 0-38232-31683-5 3-Mar
Tastebuds Taco Platter 15.8 oz 0-38232-33235-4 3-Mar
Tastebuds Taco Dip 9 oz 0-38232-31612-5 3-Mar
Earthgrown Mini Taco Dip 6-10014-22341-0 3-Mar
Caribou Turkey Sandwich 9 oz 7-98493-17447-5 26-Feb
Kwik Trip Taco Dip 8oz 0-38232-36091-3 3-Mar
Kwik Trip Taco Dip 15.8oz 0-38232-36090-6 3-Mar

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a utensil used to produce the products.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 651-221-0560, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm.

 

Company Contact Information