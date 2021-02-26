COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
J&J Distributing of St. Paul, MN, is recalling multiple products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled products follow:
|Brand / Retailer
|DESCRIPTION
|UPC
|Code Date
|Haug
|Taco Tray 16 oz
|6-10014-16383-9
|3-Mar
|Haug
|Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray 22 oz
|6-10014-16414-0
|3-Mar
|Haug
|Taco Tray 16 oz
|6-10014-16415-7
|3-Mar
|Haug
|Taco Tray 29 oz
|6-10014-16416-4
|3-Mar
|Fresh Thyme
|Taco Dip 10oz
|8-41330-12368
|3-Mar
|Tastebuds
|Layered Fiesta Taco Dip 9 oz
|0-38232-31611-8
|3-Mar
|Tastebuds
|Taco Platter 26 oz
|0-38232-31683-5
|3-Mar
|Tastebuds
|Taco Platter 15.8 oz
|0-38232-33235-4
|3-Mar
|Tastebuds
|Taco Dip 9 oz
|0-38232-31612-5
|3-Mar
|Earthgrown
|Mini Taco Dip
|6-10014-22341-0
|3-Mar
|Caribou
|Turkey Sandwich 9 oz
|7-98493-17447-5
|26-Feb
|Kwik Trip
|Taco Dip 8oz
|0-38232-36091-3
|3-Mar
|Kwik Trip
|Taco Dip 15.8oz
|0-38232-36090-6
|3-Mar
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a utensil used to produce the products.
Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 651-221-0560, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm.