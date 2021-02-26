When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 26, 2021 FDA Publish Date: February 26, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: J&J Distributing Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

J&J Distributing of St. Paul, MN, is recalling multiple products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products follow:

Brand / Retailer DESCRIPTION UPC Code Date Haug Taco Tray 16 oz 6-10014-16383-9 3-Mar Haug Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray 22 oz 6-10014-16414-0 3-Mar Haug Taco Tray 16 oz 6-10014-16415-7 3-Mar Haug Taco Tray 29 oz 6-10014-16416-4 3-Mar Fresh Thyme Taco Dip 10oz 8-41330-12368 3-Mar Tastebuds Layered Fiesta Taco Dip 9 oz 0-38232-31611-8 3-Mar Tastebuds Taco Platter 26 oz 0-38232-31683-5 3-Mar Tastebuds Taco Platter 15.8 oz 0-38232-33235-4 3-Mar Tastebuds Taco Dip 9 oz 0-38232-31612-5 3-Mar Earthgrown Mini Taco Dip 6-10014-22341-0 3-Mar Caribou Turkey Sandwich 9 oz 7-98493-17447-5 26-Feb Kwik Trip Taco Dip 8oz 0-38232-36091-3 3-Mar Kwik Trip Taco Dip 15.8oz 0-38232-36090-6 3-Mar

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a utensil used to produce the products.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 651-221-0560, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm.