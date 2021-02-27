Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts, Omaha Businesswoman Encourage Nebraskans to Get Vaccinated

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference at the State Capitol to encourage coronavirus vaccination. He reported that Nebraska is rising in national rankings for vaccine administration.

Carmen Tapio, President and CEO of North End Teleservices, joined the Governor at today’s briefing. She emphasized the benefits businesses can gain from having a vaccinated workforce. She also urged Nebraskans to learn more about the vaccine through the state’s Finish Strong campaign (FinishStrong.Ne.Gov) and to register for vaccination.

Gov. Ricketts: Coronavirus Vaccination

We’ve now administered over 397,000 vaccinations.

Workplaces can encourage their people to get vaccinated. As small businesses have learned over the past year, having multiple people go out with the virus all at once can bring operations to a standstill. Having a vaccinated workforce greatly reduces the likelihood of this sort of disruption. For any business, vaccinations will keep workers healthy and help them feel more comfortable coming to the workplace.

Today, the FDA is discussing Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine. It’s proven to be effective in clinical trials and is likely to be approved for use.

Johnson and Johnson could begin delivering vaccines as early as next week, which will add to the amounts provided by Pfizer and Moderna.

Carmen Tapio: Coronavirus Vaccination

North End Teleservices is a contact center that I am proud to say has grown to be the largest African-American owned business in Nebraska.

I am also proud to call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) a client. Through our partnership with DHHS, we have helped in the vital job of contact tracing to help isolate cases and keep clusters from spreading. We appreciate the opportunity to do our part in helping the state slow the spread of COVID-19.

A lot of great things are happening in the community, and we are all anxious to get back to normal. In the vein of strengthening Nebraska’s economy, I want to remind Nebraskans that one important way to support the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic is to get vaccinated.

I know many small business owners who have been significantly impacted because of the pandemic and the challenges it brought to our state. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has helped to lessen the impact through the use of small business grants that were made available last year.

I understand the misgivings and distrust in our community about vaccines. I urge you to do your research and learn the facts. The state’s Finish Strong campaign has been designed to help you access credible information so that you may be fully informed and comfortable with getting the vaccine. To access this information, go to FinishStrong.Ne.Gov.

The vaccine is critical because it can save lives, and it can help us get back to the business of business.

