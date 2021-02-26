Special Meeting Recap: Emergency Waiver Program

The State Board of Education (SBE) held a special meeting on Thursday, February 25 at 1:00 p.m. to discuss draft emergency rules for the Emergency Waiver Program (waiver of certain graduation requirements, for the Class of 2021).
Find supporting links below:
SBE is taking feedback on the Emergency Waiver Program. You can take a short survey (closes March 5) or send us written feedback to sbe@k12.wa.us. Emergency rules will most likely be adopted at the March 10-11 meeting.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.