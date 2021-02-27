Introducing LBV -- The Multi-Faceted Face of Sophistication in Modern Society, Led by Joss Sackler

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBV, a multi-faceted entity owned by Joss Sackler, has become a name to reckon with amongst the fashion industry. The ready-to-wear luxury line has been notoriously known for conquering New York Fashion Week on multiple occasions since its F/W 19 inaugural collection in 2019. Pieces per capsule range anywhere from suits to evening gowns and even some recent knitwear, created to embrace the fierce, but confident individuality of a powerful woman in modern day society.

Prior to being recognized for its innovative fashion, however, LBV was solely known as the women’s wine club in New York City, founded by Mrs. Sackler in 2017. The club was created as a female rendition of the many typical, male-dominated drinking fraternities commonly found in the city, during a time when women’s societies were on a surging wave. Over the last few years, the organization has evolved into a community of women interconnected through more than just wine, but also the love of culture, art, cuisine, and design. Access to the club’s dreamy perks is no easy feat though, as membership is meticulously exclusive and can only be obtained by referral or through a vetted application process.



Unlike the LBV’s designer wardrobe came about almost by accident, initially intended to be a small offshoot of the social club with a few simple pieces of clothing and accessories. “As the club grew over the years, members began to request emblematic swag they could wear as a representation of their membership. Our first release of LBV pieces consisted of athleisure wear inspired by rock climbing, which is one of my favorite hobbies… But in the end, we felt that it didn’t accurately represent the sophistication of the brand,” Sackler says. In efforts to elevate future pieces, the CEO brought on Elizabeth Kennedy as the creative director of the line-- a well-known fashion designer who has worked in couture with luxury designers like J. Mendel and Isaac Mizrahi. With Kennedy’s talent and an immense shift in focus, LBV was able to enter its first high-end season with the release of its Spring/Summer 2020 collection.



Since then, the brand has released three more collections, with another currently in the works for Fashion Week 2021. Several LBV pieces have dressed celebrities like Jo Ellen Pellman, Alison Brie, and Patricia Arquette. All garments are designed in-house and hand-crafted in NYC’s fashion capital: the Garment District. Price points tend to range from $600 for casualwear to $13,000 for intricate evening gowns, but members receive exclusive preferential pricing. The collections are now available to shop on the brand’s e-commerce site.



In recent extension to the “LBV World”, the brand has released a lifestyle magazine composed by a team of writers and bloggers who also happen to be active members of LBV. Stories within the publication touch on similar subjects to those of the women’s society, including fashion, food, and wine. Issue One made its debut in November 2020 for members only, and the magazine’s second issue is currently undergoing production, estimated to release in March 2021. A wider distribution list is under discussion for future editions.



“We’re lucky to have a team of such supportive, positive people that are always encouraging each other to do well,” Sackler shares. “In the end, I can say my experiences with LBV have been nothing short of successful, despite the challenges we’ve overcome and the negativity we’ve faced. It’s okay if we fail along the way. We’re always working to make every experience better,” she says.

Joss Sackler Instagram: https://instagram.com/josssackler?igshid=1wkegp60p5bot





Media Details

Name: Joss Sackler, entrepreneur

Company: LBV

Email: Tim@lbvofficial.com

Website: https://lbvofficial.com/







Attachment