PSC Commission Conference Set for Tuesday, March 2

TALLAHASSEE —
The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.
Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.
The Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.
