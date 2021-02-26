PSC Highlights Consumer Empowerment During 2021 NCPW

TALLAHASSEE — Looking for ways to be a more informed and empowered consumer? The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) can help. PSC information educates consumers on ways to guard against scams and fraud, and on ways to manage utility bills to help make more informed decisions. The 23rd Annual National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) is February 28-March 6, the perfect time for the PSC to remind consumers that information is a powerful tool to help protect them when making choices that affect their bottom line. “We assist consumers throughout the year, and NCPW is an annual reminder for Floridians to be smart consumers 24/7,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark, who is featured in a consumer tip for NCPW. “The PSC’s consumer assistance line, 800-342-3552, is available Monday through Friday for those needing utility-related information or assistance. I encourage consumers to take advantage of this helpful PSC resource.” Many of the senior and community centers the PSC regularly visit remain temporarily closed, with in-person events cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. For NCPW 2021, the PSC is partnering with coordinators at the Tallahassee Senior Center and Foundation to deliver and distribute information to seniors and answer questions via their “Learn and Wave” events. The PSC also invites consumers to visit its website to learn how to protect against scams and how to save money through energy and water conservation. Even during the pandemic, the PSC strives to keep customers engaged through: • Awareness/Education The PSC coordinates information outreach to promote energy efficiency, water conservation, and scam prevention education with community agencies and senior centers. We also provide information on Lifeline Assistance, a federal program designed to make telecommunications/broadband services more affordable for low-income households. • Free Resources You can find information on hurricane preparedness, state social service agencies, and even a children’s conservation activity book on the PSC’s website. PSC educational brochures may be accessed and printed directly from the website, ordered free online, or requested by mail or phone (800-342-3552). Consumers can also learn about docketed or emerging utility issues by visiting www.floridapsc.com. • Hearings, Meetings, and Workshops Consumers can learn about the PSC and its proceedings by attending a virtual hearing, meeting, or workshop via our website. Public virtual customer meetings provide an inclusive process, allowing consumers to share their views with Commissioners. The PSC also live streams all its meetings. For more information about NCPW, sponsored by the Federal Trade Commission and other partners, visit the official 2021 NCPW website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.