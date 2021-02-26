Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,104 in the last 365 days.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) today announced that it has completed the 2020 tax packages for unitholders of the Common Units (LMRK), Series A Preferred Units (LMRKP), Series B Preferred Units (LMRKO) and Series C Preferred Units (LMRKN), including the Schedule K-1. The tax packages are currently available online and may be accessed at www.taxpackagesupport.com/landmark or on LMRK’s website at www.landmarkmlp.com under “Investors/K-1 Tax Information”. The Partnership will begin printing and mailing the 2020 tax packages to all unitholders on March 1, 2021. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may contact Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 275-9872 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT; Monday – Friday).

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

CONTACT: Marcelo Choi
  Vice President, Investor Relations
  (213) 788-4528
  ir@landmarkmlp.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.