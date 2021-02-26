Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ferrari Releases Its 2020 Annual Report And files Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), February 26, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2020 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Ferrari’s 2020 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com

