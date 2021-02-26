Berks County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous State Roads

​

County: Berks Municipality: Alsace Township Road name: Antietam Road Between: Magnolia Lane and Pricetown Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/5/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Longswamp Township Road name: Mountain Road Between: SR 1010 and Lehigh County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/5/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Upper Bern Township Road name: Shartlesville Road Between: Boundary Line Road and Old Route 22 Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/5/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Mineral Springs Road Between: Dengler Street and Walnut Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/4/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: US 222 \ Kutztown Bypass Between: Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions northbound or southbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/4/21 Est completion date: 3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Pike and District Townships Road name: Landis Store Road/Baldy Hill Road Between: Hill Church Road and Huffs Church Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for slope repairs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/3/21 Est completion date: 3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass West Between: Centre Avenue and Schuylkill Avenue Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/3/21 Est completion date: 3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Maidencreek Township Road name: Spies Church Road Between: Friedensburg Road and Silver Swallow Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/2/21 Est completion date: 3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Pike Township Road name: Chestnut Street Between: Oysterdale Road and SR 2069 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Bethel Township Road name: County Line Road Between: Meckville Road and Mt Zion Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: Maidencreek Road Between: Moselem Springs Road and Pleasant Hill Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Perkiomen Avenue Between: Chestnut Street and 23rd Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: US 222 \ Kutztown Bypass Between: Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions northbound or southbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Marion Township Road name: US 422 \ William Penn Highway West Between: Four Points Road and Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

Allentown, PA -

County: Berks Municipality: Alsace Township Road name: Antietam Road Between: Magnolia Lane and Pricetown Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/5/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Longswamp Township Road name: Mountain Road Between: SR 1010 and Lehigh County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/5/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Upper Bern Township Road name: Shartlesville Road Between: Boundary Line Road and Old Route 22 Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/5/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Mineral Springs Road Between: Dengler Street and Walnut Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/4/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: US 222 \ Kutztown Bypass Between: Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions northbound or southbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/4/21 Est completion date: 3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Pike and District Townships Road name: Landis Store Road/Baldy Hill Road Between: Hill Church Road and Huffs Church Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for slope repairs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/3/21 Est completion date: 3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass West Between: Centre Avenue and Schuylkill Avenue Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/3/21 Est completion date: 3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Maidencreek Township Road name: Spies Church Road Between: Friedensburg Road and Silver Swallow Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/2/21 Est completion date: 3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Pike Township Road name: Chestnut Street Between: Oysterdale Road and SR 2069 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Bethel Township Road name: County Line Road Between: Meckville Road and Mt Zion Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: Maidencreek Road Between: Moselem Springs Road and Pleasant Hill Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Perkiomen Avenue Between: Chestnut Street and 23rd Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: US 222 \ Kutztown Bypass Between: Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions northbound or southbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Marion Township Road name: US 422 \ William Penn Highway West Between: Four Points Road and Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 3/1/21 Est completion date: 3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #