Berks County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous State Roads

County:  Berks Municipality:  Alsace Township Road name:  Antietam Road Between:  Magnolia Lane and Pricetown Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/5/21 Est completion date:  3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Longswamp Township Road name:  Mountain Road Between:  SR 1010 and Lehigh County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/5/21 Est completion date:  3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Upper Bern Township Road name:  Shartlesville Road Between:  Boundary Line Road and Old Route 22 Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/5/21 Est completion date:  3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Mineral Springs Road Between:  Dengler Street and Walnut Street Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/4/21 Est completion date:  3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Richmond Township Road name:  US 222 \ Kutztown Bypass Between:  Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions northbound or southbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/4/21 Est completion date:  3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Pike and District Townships Road name:  Landis Store Road/Baldy Hill Road Between:  Hill Church Road and Huffs Church Road Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for slope repairs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/3/21 Est completion date:  3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  PA 12 \ Warren Street Bypass West Between:  Centre Avenue and Schuylkill Avenue Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/3/21 Est completion date:  3/4/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Maidencreek Township Road name:  Spies Church Road Between:  Friedensburg Road and Silver Swallow Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/2/21 Est completion date:  3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Pike Township Road name:  Chestnut Street Between:  Oysterdale Road and SR 2069 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/1/21 Est completion date:  3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Bethel Township Road name:  County Line Road Between:  Meckville Road and Mt Zion Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/1/21 Est completion date:  3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Richmond Township Road name:  Maidencreek Road Between:  Moselem Springs Road and Pleasant Hill Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/1/21 Est completion date:  3/5/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Perkiomen Avenue Between:  Chestnut Street and 23rd Street Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/1/21 Est completion date:  3/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Richmond Township Road name:  US 222 \ Kutztown Bypass Between:  Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions northbound or southbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/1/21 Est completion date:  3/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Marion Township Road name:  US 422 \ William Penn Highway West Between:  Four Points Road and Road Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  3/1/21 Est completion date:  3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Allentown, PA -

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

