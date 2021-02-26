Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Prosperity Road in Beckley set to reopen

CHARLESTON, WV – A section of Prosperity Road that collapsed in Beckley last month will reopen by the end of the day Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.   “We’re still on schedule,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District 10 Engineer Joe Pack.

A 130-foot section of the road that collapsed on Jan. 26 has been repaired and filled with gravel, with paving to take place the week of March 1. 

