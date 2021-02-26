Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:   Jeffery Strickland
    Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    (972) 390-9800


