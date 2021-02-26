Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Keebeck Wealth Management Founder Bruce K. Lee Announces Support for Heart of Gold Night at the Races Charity Event

Continuing its support for the Misericordia Community, Keebeck Wealth Management is a “Preakness Sponsor” for its Feb. 26th Heart Of Gold Benefit.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not just a leader in the financial sphere, Keebeck Wealth Management has also established itself as a powerful force supporting charities and community groups, spearheaded by the firm’s founder Bruce Keebeck Lee. Continuing with this passion, Keebeck Wealth Management recently celebrated the firm being named a “Preakness Sponsor” for the February 26th Misericordia Heart of Gold Benefit after donating $10,000 to the worthy cause. Misericordia provides a community of care that focuses on helping people with mild to severe developmental disabilities, with a long tradition of helping change lives for the better. Lee has been a longtime supporter of the charity.

“This is very important to all of us here at Keebeck,” commented Bruce K. Lee, clearly passionate about the subject. “We are happy to donate where our resources will be best served, and the work that Misericordia has done over the years is quite remarkable.”

This will be the 25th annual Heart of Gold Benefit, held virtually due to the health concerns surrounding Covid-19. The event can be seen on Zoom. Details can be found at https://heartofgoldbenefit.org.

Over 600 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities currently call Misericordia home and the excitement surrounding the benefit is always a highlight of the year.

Keebeck Wealth Management, offers in-depth, financial planning services delivering the best in investment products backed by expert research and the team’s deep knowledge. Always with safeguarding client assets held firmly in mind.

Learn more about Misericordia at https://www.misericordia.com.

For more information on Keebeck Wealth Management be sure to visit https://www.keebeck.com.

