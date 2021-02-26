Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (25 February 2021)

New cases: 207 Total active cases: 12,290 Total currently admitted: 110 (14 new) Total number of tests conducted: 193,072 (2,804 new) Total confirmed cases: 31,502* Total recovered: 18,045 (474 new) New discharges from treatment units: 15 Total deaths: 1,033 (4 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.