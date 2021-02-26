Famous Dave’s To Introduce New Line-Service Model in September

The new restaurant prototype will provide a streamlined experience for customers while lowering operational costs for franchise owners

BBQ Holdings, Famous Dave’s parent franchisor, has struck an agreement with DTSG, one of its legacy franchisee groups, to open Famous Dave’s Quick-Que’, its first line-service model restaurant in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

In 2020, BBQ Holdings purchased Real Urban BBQ, a cafeteria-style barbeque restaurant concept that inspired Famous Dave’s new line-service model. The new model will provide the same fan-favorite BBQ fare Famous Dave’s built its name on but faster and more efficiently, providing a quicker, smoother experience for customers and lower overhead for franchisees.

“Quick-Que’ is a major leap forward for us as a brand,” said Jeff Crivello, BBQ Holding’s CEO. “Not only will the line-service prototype provide a more convenient experience for customers without compromising the quality of the food, it will also create a more affordable and potentially much more profitable model for franchisees.”

DTSG, a franchisee group helmed by Minnesota-based Julie Wright Card and John Glockner, already owns and operates three Famous Dave’s locations in Fargo, ND; Sioux City, IA; and Sioux Falls, SD. Crivello says Card, Glockner and DTSG are well equipped to introduce the new prototype to customers.

“Julie and John are fantastic leaders, and DTSG is one of our strongest franchise partners, so we are thrilled to have them launch the new model,” he said.

Famous Dave’s Quick-Que’ is only the beginning of the brand’s plans to upgrade its restaurant for a new era of foodservice. Next, the franchise plans to add a drive-thru to its line-service model, creating even more convenience for customers and a new revenue stream for franchisees.

“We are constantly thinking of new ways to provide better experiences for customers and more successful businesses for our franchise owners,” said Crivello. “We learned so much from our acquisition of Real Urban BBQ, and we’re excited to put everything we’ve learned to use in this new restaurant model.”

