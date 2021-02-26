EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24, 2021, China’s State Council issued guidelines for the development of a comprehensive transportation network by 2035. Entitled “Guidelines of the National Comprehensive Transportation Network Plan” (the “Guidelines”), this important national strategic initiative advocates for the development of a modern, high-quality and intelligent transportation network. In particular, it calls for further research and development of intelligent transport equipment, and the promotion of intelligent network-connected vehicles (such as in the areas of intelligent cars, autonomous driving and vehicle-road coordination). Furthermore, the Guidelines propose the idea of “intelligent general aviation vehicle applications”, noting the need to “develop urban helicopter transport services and build rapid air traffic networks among urban clusters.” The Guidelines also declare the intention to “develop a new generation of air traffic control systems to promote air mobility services”, such as intelligent air traffic management and airspace management, while promoting data sharing.



As a leader in the global urban air mobility (“UAM”) industry and the only company authorized by the Civil Aviation Administration of China to conduct trial work for developing passenger-grade Autonomous Aerial Vehicles’ (“AAV”) airworthiness standards and certification methods, EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”) will seize this opportunity to strengthen its technological leadership and accelerate commercialization of its passage-grade AAVs as a typical type of “intelligent general aviation vehicles” promoted by the Guidelines. The Company will expand its self-developed command-and-control system (which centrally controls and dispatches urban air traffic) for more air mobility services, and contribute to the development of UAM systems in Chinese cities. EHang aims to support building a high-quality comprehensive transportation network in China that is convenient, efficient, green, intelligent, advanced, safe and reliable.

The full text of the Guidelines in Chinese is available at: http://www.gov.cn/zhengce/2021-02/24/content_5588654.htm

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

