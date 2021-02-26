Quantum Workplace Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Confirming Human Capital Management Excellence Certifies Quantum Workplace once again as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider.

“Over the years, Quantum Workplace has continually demonstrated its capabilities and innovation within the employee engagement and performance management space, resulting in employee and business success for its thousands of customers. Quantum Workplace continues to deploy new products and solutions and attracts companies of all sizes who are dedicated to transforming and augmenting their workforces. We believe the company is deserving of being named a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider, based on the breadth and depth of its pioneering offering,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time analyzing, evaluating and understanding Quantum Workplace as well as the market in which the Company operates. The team has conducted a series of in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of the Quantum Workplace product/service value proposition.

“Since our founding nearly two decades ago, Quantum Workplace has always strived to arm our clients with the right set of tools for enhancing their workforces, engaging their employees and improving both performance and productivity. This is what led to Brandon Hall Group selecting our organization as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. We will continue to innovate in ways that make work better, and demonstrate how engaging workforces results in happier, more productive employees,” said Greg Harris, co-founder and chief executive officer at Quantum Workplace.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, delivers modern tools for employee success that high-performance organizations have come to rely upon. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software, and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to elevate employee, team, and business success.

Quantum Workplace helps leaders connect the dots between engagement and performance with intuitive and user-friendly tools including comprehensive and automated employee surveys; goal setting and tracking tools; peer-to-peer recognition; real-time feedback; continuous one on one conversations; smart talent reviews; and, robust people analytics.

