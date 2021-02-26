Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supernus to Present at Cowen Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 12:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression, and rare CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Jim Kelly, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke/ICR

Office: (443) 213-0505

Mobile: (443) 377-4767

Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


Supernus to Present at Cowen Healthcare Conference

