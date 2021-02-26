Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Objectivity’s New CRAD/IRAD Program: Free for Government Partners

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Objectivity, Inc., a US company and leader in enterprise distributed graph and data management software products for operational, real-time data and sensor fusion systems, announced a new, free research and development program for government systems. Objectivity’s new CRAD/IRAD (Customer Research and Development/Internal Research and Development) program is free for government partners and system integrators who are building new applications or systems for the US government. Under this new program, selected partners will receive a free six-month license for Objectivity’s full suite of software products plus access to Objectivity’s world class technical services. 

Objectivity’s data management software powers many systems within the US Navy, US Air Force, and Intelligence Community. Its superior capabilities supports systems performing data and sensor fusion systems, C4ISR, battlefield situation awareness, link analysis, and metadata management. Objectivity enables the discovery of new intelligence in these deployed mission systems. Under the new CRAD/IRAD program, system integrators can use Objectivity’s products and resources for free to help meet the requirements of large scale data analysis challenges in the government.

“We are very excited to announce this new program for our government partners and integrators.  This CRAD/IRAD program enables government partners and integrators to build out new, big data proof-of-concepts and see how Objectivity’s products can handle complex data and scale to meet mission requirements. Objectivity’s graph and data management software products have been deployed in mission critical, US government systems for decades because they go beyond the limitations of open source tools, and this program gives integrators the opportunity to try them out,” said Jay Jarrell, President and CEO of Objectivity, Inc.

For more details about the CRAD/IRAD program, please visit:  https://objectivity.com/crad-irad-program/


About Objectivity

Objectivity, Inc. delivers massively scalable and highly performant graph database and data management software products that are proven to power mission-critical applications for the most demanding and complex datasets. With a rich history of powering data systems for enterprise and government customers and partners, Objectivity holds deep domain expertise in managing complex data leading to the discovery of unknown connections at speed and scale. Objectivity is privately held with headquarters in San Jose, California. 


Kim Wizer
+1.408.992.7100
Public-Relations@objectivity.com

Primary Logo

