StemGen Announces New 2021 D3eSports Corporate Cup ESports Series and International Circuits

Houston, TEXAS, Feb. 26, 2021 -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), today announces its new 2021 D3eSports Corporate Cup Series, an esports virtual racing series to be operated on the popular iRacing format, a racing simulation online video game.



The D3eSports Corporate Cup offers the opportunity to experience the excitement and engagement of owning and operating a traditional professional racing team through a virtual format and without having to spend millions of dollars.

The new virtual series will stage nine (9) annual races over a period of seven (7) months and includes a number of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) series’ events and 2021 calendar match-ups. Participation is limited to 15 corporations or organizations per season who pay an annual fixed fee to participate and provides playing/racing spots for two (2) race cars and thirty (30) Pro-Am drivers. Race teams earn points based on their combined finishing times for each race. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented at season end to the top three (3) performing teams.

The D3eSports Corporate Cup race circuits include the following North America and European tracks: Snetterton (England), Mid-Ohio (Ohio), Watkins Glen International (New York), Mosport (Canada), Road America (Wisconsin), Belle Isle (Michigan), Circuit of the Americas [COTA] (Texas), Long Beach (California), and Silverstone (England).

“We talked to a few people about offering this D3eSports Corporate Cup recently and the interest was so great we decided to go ahead and launch it now so we can complete the seven-month tournament in the 2021 calendar year,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3eSports. “We kicked off our D3eSports Cup Championship educational series this month, so with that underway and the interest so great from real professional race drivers who got the bug for virtual racing during last year’s quarantine, and a number of companies wanting to get involved, we decided to go ahead and introduce the D3eSports Corporate Cup now. The iRacing platform is truly one of the premier racing simulation games so we’re excited to offer that platform to our professional racers and corporations.”

Sponsorships and team entries are now available and open for registration until 12:00 midnight (Central Time) on March 31. Contact info@d3esports.com to request information to register.

For more information, visit www.d3esports.com or our social media channels at YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

