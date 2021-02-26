Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Playtika to Present Virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that Craig Abrahams, Playtika’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in a fireside chat on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/. A replay of the presentation and accompanying materials will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page.

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

Investor Contact
Playtika
David Niederman
davidni@playtika.com

Press Contact
Outcast
Angela Allison
playtika@thisisoutcast.com


