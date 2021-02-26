CommAgility LTE Software Selected for Development and Deployment of Small Cells

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ) announced today that the 4G LTE Physical Layer and Protocol Stack software from its CommAgility brand were selected by a European telecommunications system developer for deployment in its LTE small cell products for public transportation applications. The developer selected the carrier-grade CommAgility software because it is proven with tier 1 vendors to deliver the performance, flexibility and reliability required for its LTE eNodeB / small cell solutions. The complete and tested solution provided by CommAgility reduces risk, accelerates time to market, and decreases development costs for the systems provider.

Public transportation has become an increasingly important market for wireless communications with passengers expecting to be able to reliably access Wi-Fi on their smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Being able to offer fast, dependable Wi-Fi to customers is a competitive advantage for transport operators and can also provide another revenue stream where fees are charged.

LTE provides the connectivity needed between the internet and a moving vehicle such as trains, subways, buses, and ships. The data connection can then be shared between passenger Wi-Fi and other services such as fleet management, driver/staff communication, and security systems.

“CommAgility 4G PHY and Stack software is proven to deliver the performance, flexibility and reliability required for LTE eNodeB solutions,” said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility. “By choosing carrier-grade CommAgility software which has been proven in the field with multiple customers and various deployments, the developer can be confident that risk is minimized in its development process and a reliable solution can be deployed with an upgrade path to 5G in the future.”

CommAgility's SmallCellPHY software is the industry-leading LTE physical layer for small cells, while SmallCellSTACK provides a complete LTE protocol stack. The software is portable to almost any baseband chip and operating system or can be supplied in a version specifically tailored to Texas Instruments’ Keystone II TCI6630 System on Chip (SoC). SmallCellPHY and SmallCellSTACK are integrated and validated on CommAgility AMC-D24A4-RF2/RF4, CA-K2L-RF2 and AMC-K2L-RF2 boards and are compliant with 3GPP Rel. 10. All CommAgility solutions are supported by a team of LTE experts, who can modify the PHY and Stack for customers’ specific application requirements. The PHY and Stack enable efficient spectrum usage and maximum data throughput for LTE applications.

CommAgility LTE PHY and Stack are part of the company’s range of hardware, software, and reference designs for both LTE and 5G.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com



Marketing Contact

Nick Daines

nick@lumenpr.com

Tel: +44 (0) 115 8412109

Mobile: +44 (0) 7958 534731