NETA announces ANSI/NETA ATS-2021 Standard for Acceptance Testing Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces the ANSI/NETA ATS-2021 Standard for Acceptance Testing Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems. As the worldwide expert in electrical power systems and equipment assessment, ANSI/NETA Standards ensure safe, reliable operation of electrical power equipment and systems.

Available for pre-order March 1, 2021, the ANSI/NETA ATS-2021 Standard for Acceptance Testing Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems offers electrical testing technicians guidance to ensure that electrical systems and apparatus perform satisfactorily, minimizing downtime and maximizing life expectancy.

“The highly anticipated ANSI/NETA ATS-2021 provides guidance to ensure that electrical systems meet project specifications and will perform safely and reliably,” says Lorne Gara, Co-Chair, NETA Standards Review Council. “The new edition features important updates on Arc Energy Reduction System Testing and Partial Discharge Survey for Switchgear Updates.”

ANSI/NETA ATS-2021 at a glance:

Specifications to assure that tested electrical equipment and systems are operational, are within applicable standards and manufacturer's tolerances, and are installed in accordance with design specifications.



Specifications that cover the suggested field tests and inspections that are available to assess the suitability for initial energization and final acceptance of electrical power equipment and systems.

ANSI/NETA Standard for Acceptance Testing Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems is available for pre-order beginning on March 1, 2021 at the NETA Bookstore . Orders will be fulfilled after March 11, 2021.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

