USA Football and Skyhawks Partner to Provide Enhanced, Age-Appropriate Youth Football Instruction
Skyhawks Flag Football program to be fueled by USA Football’s new Football Development Model
Partnering with USA Football is going to bring the Skyhawks flag football program to the next level.”SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyhawks Sports Academy (Skyhawks), the leading provider of youth sports programs for children ages 5 to 12 years, announced today a new agreement with USA Football to serve as its preferred youth camp and after-school football partner. As the sport’s national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USA Football’s collaboration with Skyhawks provides football families across the country progressive, age-appropriate youth football instruction.
“Partnering with USA Football is going to bring the Skyhawks flag football program to the next level,” said Jason Frazier, President of Skyhawks. “This partnership with USA Football will expand our network, improve our curriculum, and provide certification for our coaches in youth football. USA Football also offers a pathway for those interested in playing for the U.S. National Team one day, and Skyhawks will be at the beginning of that pathway.”
Through the partnership, Skyhawks will implement USA Football’s new Football Development Model (FDM) in all coaching and instruction. The Football Development Model is the sport’s first long-term athlete development model, designed to make the game safer by reducing contact and teaching in a way that meets athletes where they are in their development. Coaches teach athletes based on their age, the skill they are learning and game type. Aligned with the USOPC’s American Development Model for healthier and smarter youth sport participation, this path offers young athletes more opportunities to enjoy the sport and choose the version of football best for them, including flag, tackle or other game types.
"We’re excited to be partnering with Skyhawks, a leader in delivering premier youth sports experiences,” said Scott Hallenbeck, USA Football CEO & Executive Director. “The Football Development Model centers on progressive skill instruction, safety, inclusivity and fun, which is everything youth sports is about. Through this partnership, more kids will be introduced to the fun and values inherent to football while growing their physical literacy for fit, healthy lifestyles.”
Curriculum that will be implemented into Skyhawks’ Flag Football program includes age-specific daily schedules, developmental checklists for each age group, improved coaching cues and measurement tools for each skill, the introduction of Prep for Contact activities, new skill-based drills and games, and the inclusion of mindfulness activities.
In addition to the Skyhawks Flag Football program offering, USA Football and Skyhawks will co-host flag football skills clinics in conjunction with select U.S. National Team Regionals focused on the core offensive components of passing, receiving and running.
Skyhawks offers Flag Football camps for children between the ages of 5 and 12 in a variety of formats throughout communities nationwide. Current program offerings continue to follow proven COVID-19 protocols per state and local guidelines. Winter programming is currently underway, and more information, schedules, and registration are available at skyhawks.com.
