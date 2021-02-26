Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory - Children, Youth and Families Committee Meeting #3

On behalf of Chandrika Brown, Chair of the Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory (OPSA) Committee for Children, Youth and Families, we are pleased to announce a special presentation on supporting families, family-professional partnerships, and community inclusion for individuals with disabilities across the lifespan.  This online event will occur on Friday, February 26 from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM (online link to follow).  Please mark your calendars to join the members of OPSA’s Committee on Children, Youth and Families in a discussion with one of the country’s most gifted and passionate family advocates.  

Join Zoom Meeting:  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87900838073?pwd=OUpHSFBtUzd3UmxxZVhQKzRoc2F3dz09 Meeting ID: 879 0083 8073 Passcode: 087073

Dial by your location         +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)         +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)         +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)         +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)         +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)         +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)  

