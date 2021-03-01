Elevated Demand For Mini C-Arms Devices Boosts Surgical Imaging Arms Market Growth

Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

High demand for mini-C-arms devices is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Globally, companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of novel equipment that assists surgeons in carrying out surgical procedures smoothly and efficiently. The rising demand for mini C-arms devices can be attributed to features such as its miniaturized size, easy adaptability in the operation theatre, and lower price than other types of C-arms. For instance, in January 2018, Hologic, Inc. launched the next generation mini C-arm imaging, the Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm. On an intuitive 24-inch HD touchscreen, the device delivers the largest image size and highest image resolution available with the help of features such as high-resolution and low-dose-rate modes. In September 2019, OrthoScan Inc. launched TAU 2020 Mini C-arm which introduces the largest screen on the mini C-arm.

Minimally invasive tests or surgeries incur low costs and saves between $280 million and $340 million in the USA alone by opting for it. With this, the doses can be saved by minimizing shots to enhance work efficiency. Thus, the rising demand for mini C-arms combined with its easy-to-use features is expected to drive the market growth.

TBRC’s surgical imaging systems market report is segmented by product type into G-arm surgical imaging devices, C-arm surgical imaging devices, O-arm surgical imaging devices; by technology into image intensifier C-arms, flat panel detector C-arms; by application into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, other applications; by end-user into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, academic research institutes.

The global surgical imaging arms market size is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2020 to $1.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.41%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.20%.

Surgical imaging arms industry analysis shows the major players in the market to be GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., ATON GmbH, Whale Imaging Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic plc, Ziehm Imaging, Philips Healthcare, Eurocolumbus, GENORAY Co. Ltd., Allengers Medical Systems, Orthoscan, Hitachi.

