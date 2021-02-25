Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,188 in the last 365 days.

How to Determine Farm Status for FSMA Produce Safety Rule

Produce Safety Program requests growers complete Farm Status Determination Form

The Montana Department of Agriculture Produce Safety Program encourages all produce growers to submit the status of their farm in relation to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule. Produce growers hcan determine the status of their operation by completing the Produce Safety Inventory Registration, Exemption Application & On-Farm Review Appllication. 

Click here to complete the Farm Status Determination Form.

Click here to visit the Produce Safety Program and learn more about the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Produce Safety Rule (PSR).

You just read:

How to Determine Farm Status for FSMA Produce Safety Rule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.