How to Determine Farm Status for FSMA Produce Safety Rule

Produce Safety Program requests growers complete Farm Status Determination Form

The Montana Department of Agriculture Produce Safety Program encourages all produce growers to submit the status of their farm in relation to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule. Produce growers hcan determine the status of their operation by completing the Produce Safety Inventory Registration, Exemption Application & On-Farm Review Appllication.

Click here to complete the Farm Status Determination Form.

Click here to visit the Produce Safety Program and learn more about the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Produce Safety Rule (PSR).