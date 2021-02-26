COVID-19 Daily Update 2-25-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 25, 2021, there have been 2,147,276 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 130,813 total cases and 2,290 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Summers County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, and a 77-year old male from Raleigh County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,185), Berkeley (9,638), Boone (1,559), Braxton (768), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,762), Calhoun (224), Clay (372), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,635), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,059), Greenbrier (2,391), Hampshire (1,515), Hancock (2,581), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,811), Jackson (1,653), Jefferson (3,602), Kanawha (11,991), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,218), Logan (2,680), Marion (3,642), Marshall (2,995), Mason (1,763), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,192), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,116), Monongalia (7,907), Monroe (944), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,169), Ohio (3,617), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,525), Putnam (4,186), Raleigh (4,653), Randolph (2,381), Ritchie (622), Roane (496), Summers (701), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,668), Wayne (2,596), Webster (308), Wetzel (1,075), Wirt (351), Wood (7,002), Wyoming (1,736).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Mineral and Nicholas counties in this report.