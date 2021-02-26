Governor Phil Scott Announces Appointment of New Deputy Secretary at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott announced today that he has appointed Tayt Brooks, currently the Governor’s director of affordability and economic initiatives, as deputy secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD).

Brooks has worked for the Governor as director of affordability and economic initiatives since January 2017. In this role, he has worked closely with ACCD and other economic development partners and has been a senior policy adviser to the Governor. He also spent time with the Agency from 2008 to 2011, serving as both deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic, Housing and Community Development under the administration of Governor Jim Douglas.

“Tayt has been a valued member of my team since day one and his thoughtful approach and passion for improving the lives of Vermonters is always on display,” said Governor Scott. “Although he will be missed in our office, I look forward to continuing to work with him in this new role to grow the economy and make Vermont more affordable.”

“Tayt comes with a wealth of experience in economic development, and I’m very pleased to welcome him to the ACCD team,” said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “I would also like to thank outgoing deputy secretary, Ted Brady, for his years of service. Ted’s passion for Vermont, and the leadership he’s demonstrated throughout this pandemic, has been critical to our success in stabilizing our economy while prioritizing public health. We wish him all the best at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and look forward to continued partnerships in his new role.”

Brooks, 46, has a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Lawrence University. He lives in St. Albans with his wife and two daughters. He has served his communities in the past as a select board chair and a school board member.

He will assume his new role on Monday, March 29.

