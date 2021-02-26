In The Boardroom With...Bradford Rand, President/CEO, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Cyber Security Summit

Bradford Rand, President/CEO, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Cyber Security Summit Cyber Security Summit - - - what's YOUR solution? - - -

We are honored to chat with Bradford Rand, President/CEO, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Cyber Security Summit

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for taking some time to speak with us today Bradford, and congratulations on the transition and success you have achieved with virtual TECHEXPO Top Secret (https://techexpousa.com/) Hiring Events and the Official Cyber Security Summit (https://cybersecuritysummit.com/).

Before we discuss these events in greater detail, please share with us your background.

Bradford Rand: Thanks for the kind words. Producing events of all types has long been an interest of mine. My professional career began on Wall Street and found myself unsatisfied. Listening to my entrepreneurial inner voice led me to start my own business in 1992 when I was 25. I produced my first event just a year later, a job fair in NYC for sales & management professionals. Fast-forward to 2021 and my team and I have produced over 2,000 events ranging from job fairs, executive level summits, eco-friendly trade shows, charity events & luxury events. Now we have taken all of them virtual due to the pandemic.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Please give us an overview and brief history as to the transformation of TECHEXPO Top Secret and the Official Cyber Security Summit in the virtual space.

Bradford Rand: As mentioned, since 1993, my team has produced thousands of “Live” events and the move to go “All Virtual” was very challenging as all of us at the company truly enjoy and prides ourselves on face-to-face, interactive events but there was no other alternative except to close the doors of our business.

When the entire live in-person conference industry came to an immediate halt, my team and I quickly created a series of Cyber Security Briefings to help maintain its goal in educating executives called the “Power Hour”. Similarly to their live events they featured experts from The FBI, The US Secret Service and Dept. of Homeland Security / CISA. Hosted on one of the most secure and trusted virtual platforms, Cisco WebEx; these complimentary, invitation-only webcasts offered senior level business executives information on the latest cyber threats facing their companies as they worked from home during the peak of this pandemic. In addition they provided insight on best practices and technical solutions from top companies such as IBM, Google, Artic Wolf, Proofpoint, Mimecast, Duo Security, Check Point, Darktrace, KnowBe4 and more.

The success of the Cyber Security Summit’s virtual Power Hours certainly aided in the decision to move all of the conferences online; there were no travel restrictions, no hotel set-up or logistical challenges and the delegates, speakers and sponsors joined us from the safety of their own homes or offices with the click of a button.

After the success of all of the Power Hours I asked my team and advisors the question “If every city that we planned our Cyber Security Summits in suddenly opened up for business, would 500 executives actually attend our conference in person?” The answer was a unanimous “probably not” at least for the next six months as the pandemic was continuing to take its toll.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Well it seems as though that decision paid off for the 2020 event schedule. As we’ve entered 2021 still in a virtual event world, have you seen any signs of webinar fatigue or an increase in attendance?

Bradford Rand: While many virtual cyber conferences see an average of a few hundred attendees, our recent Atlanta Cyber Security Summit on February 11th had a record-breaking 2,271 industry delegates pre-register with a staggering 1,251 participating in interactive sessions with experts from Darktrace, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Security, Verizon, Chrome Enterprise and other top leaders. In addition to the record-breaking numbers, we secured an exclusive presentation from the Director of Operations for Red Team of The NSA who also participated in a live Q&A as the closing keynote for the event.

I’m so pleased that the conference industry has fully embraced and accepted our virtual version of the summit. As much as I’ve missed the live in-person events, the success we’ve had with these online events has truly illustrated the value of what we’re offering to senior-level executives in the cyber security space and the cutting-edge solution providers that sponsor these conferences.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Those are some rather impressive numbers and congratulations on the already successful 2021 year. Are there any new series or types of events that you are planning to launch this year?

Bradford Rand: I’m glad you asked that. My team is planning to begin a new event series of Cyber Women’s leadership panel discussions. These invitation-only national events will feature C-Suite female executives discussing the latest cyber threats, industry trends all while addressing the challenges and solutions for empowering more female leadership within the cyber security industry. HP, IBM, Flashpoint, Commvault, and Cobalt have already signed on to be official hosts for these events. We will be announcing the distinguished lineup of speakers leading these events in our next press release in March.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: I appreciate you sharing that news with us regarding these new events as I’m sure this is a welcomed series for the industry that is trying to diversify itself. Lastly I wanted to ask you about the TECHEXPO Top Secret hiring events. Have those events begun for 2021 and how successful have they been?

Bradford Rand: Great question. Our job fair division of the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret has also officially kicked off the 2021 hiring events. The events focus on the hiring security-cleared professionals in the defense, intelligence, and cyber security industry. Our first few shows of 2021 had a robust set of companies exhibiting virtually including Accenture Federal Services, IBM, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, L3 Harris, AT&T Government Solutions, Boeing, and Raytheon. We expect a similar trend to continue for these events as well.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Well Bradford it seems safe to say you certainly are a veteran in the industry and we wish you and your team nothing but success for the remainder of your 2021 events. Thank you for speaking with us.

