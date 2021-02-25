Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deceptive “Equality Act” Threatens Existing First Amendment, Federal Legal Protections for Religious Americans

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement regarding the “Equality Act,” passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:

The Equality Act is a license for the government to discriminate against Americans who seek to live out their faith in their schools, businesses, and communities. It guts the promise of the First Amendment that Congress shall make no law prohibiting the free exercise of religion. Unless the Senate intervenes, the Equality Act will strip out critical protections found in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (“RFRA”)—one of President Bill Clinton’s most lasting achievements.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

